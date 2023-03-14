CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in an armed robbery that took place Wednesday, March 8th.

According to deputies in a press release, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received a call of an armed robbery at Mozelle’s Liquor Store located on County Road 69 North on March 8th, around 1:29 p.m.

The caller reported that the suspect was a white male, wearing all black, wearing a mask, and was armed with a handgun. The suspect was given approximately $300 in cash and fled the scene on foot, leaving behind his slide-style shoes.

Deputies and investigators learned from the store’s camera footage that 10 minutes before the robbery, two white males pulled into the parking lot in an older Chevrolet Blazer, the driver spending less than a minute inside before leaving without buying anything.

Deputies stated that through investigative resources, the registered owner of the vehicle was established and the driver was identified as Logan Thomas McKinnie.

McKinnie was located and subsequently confessed to driving the vehicle, identifying the passenger and robbery suspect as Cody Wylder Crum from the Gadsden County area.

McKinnie was booked into the Calhoun County Jail and was charged with principal to armed robbery, and accessory after the fact to armed robbery.

A warrant was obtained for Cody Wylder Crum for the charge of armed robbery.

Blountstown Police Department and Florida Highway Patrol assisted with the investigation.

If you know the whereabouts of Cody Crum, please contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 674-5049 or anonymously with (850) 674-TIPS.