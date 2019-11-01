BSCO helps arrest one of Tennessee’s 10 most wanted fugitives

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office and United States Marshals arrested a man Friday wanted on several charges in Tennessee.

BCSO and the Marshals had information that 23-year-old Douglas Gass was living at a Panama City Beach home. When officers arrived, they saw Gass asleep on the couch inside the home. When they knocked on the door, deputies say Gass went to the back of the home and refused to answer the door.

Officers eventually forced the door open and after Gass refused to surrender, they entered the home and found him hiding under a bed. He was then taken into custody without further incident.

“We are very glad to be able to work together to be able to get him off the streets and especially the fact that he was a dangerous fugitive and down here hiding in Bay County, we’re just really proud of our folks and the guys that work on the task force for being able to take him into custody safely,” Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said.

Gass was booked into the Bay County Jail as a fugitive from justice from Tennessee for the offenses of vehicular homicide, reckless aggravated assault, felony evading, leaving the scene of an accident involving death and reckless endangerment.

He will be held in the jail pending extradition back to Tennessee.