BSCO: 12-year-old arrested in Panama City after shooting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said they arrested a 12-year-old boy after a shooting incident Thursday morning.

Deputies said they received a call at 7:39 a.m. about a reported shooting after an argument between three kids on Kraft Avenue.

Andrew Garner, 12, reportedly pulled out a gun during the argument and then shot at the front door of a home as the two other kids ran inside.

No one was injured.

Cedar Grove Elementary School was placed on lockdown after the incident.

Garner left the scene on his bicycle and was found by deputies at his home on Gray Avenue at 7:50 a.m.

He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, firing into an occupied dwelling, and grand theft: all of which are felonies. Garner was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice.