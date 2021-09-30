BSCO: 12-year-old arrested in Panama City after shooting

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said they arrested a 12-year-old boy after a shooting incident Thursday morning.

Deputies said they received a call at 7:39 a.m. about a reported shooting after an argument between three kids on Kraft Avenue.

Andrew Garner, 12, reportedly pulled out a gun during the argument and then shot at the front door of a home as the two other kids ran inside.

No one was injured.

Cedar Grove Elementary School was placed on lockdown after the incident.

Garner left the scene on his bicycle and was found by deputies at his home on Gray Avenue at 7:50 a.m.

He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, firing into an occupied dwelling, and grand theft: all of which are felonies. Garner was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Junior League of Panama City to host Diaper Drive

WKRG News 5 Exclusive: Superintendent investigating: Parents complain about R-rated movie shown at Niceville school

Panama City Weather Forecast: 9/30/21

Bay County Debt Committee extends Hurricane Michael loan

Flood mitigation grants available to eligible residents of unincorporated Bay County

New criminal justice program being offered at Chipley High School

More Local News

Don't Miss