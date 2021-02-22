Bozeman staff member arrested for soliciting a minor for sex and battery

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An educator at Deane Bozeman School is in behind bars.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office says William Mark Johnston was booked into the Bay County Jail Monday around 6 p.m. His charges are not listed with his mugshot on the jail website, but he is listed on the school’s website as the athletic trainer.

Bay District Schools Superintendent Bill Husfelt says they found out about the investigation Monday and are cooperating with BCSO. “Our thoughts are with any victims and their families, but we will let the criminal prosecution process run its course,” Husfelt said in a statement. “He has been placed on administrative leave as per contract requirements.”

We reached out to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Ford says Johnston was arrested and charged with soliciting a minor for sex and battery. More details will be released tomorrow.

