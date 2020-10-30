Bonifay man charged after leading police on pursuit

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bonifay man is behind bars following a brief pursuit that took place shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday.

A deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop on St. Johns Road on a vehicle driven by 52-year-old James Wafford.

Wafford disregarded the deputy’s emergency lights and sirens, turning north on Highway 79 and increasing speed to continue onto McGee Road, Jenkins Road, and Sims Blvd. before pulling into a residence and exiting the vehicle.

Wafford briefly refused to comply with the deupty’s verbal commands to show his hands but was quickly taken into custody.

Wafford, who does no possess a valid driver’s license, was arrested and charged with fleeing/eluding, resisting an officer without violence, and cited with druving while license suspended.