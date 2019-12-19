BCSO: Two suspects in custody following murder in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, two people are in custody following the murder of a man at a Panama City home Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators said they discovered the body of a man at a home in the 3000 block of 26th Ct. around 4:30 p.m. They responded to the home after getting concerning information from Panama City Beach Police officers.

They haven’t released the names of the victim or the suspects.

They said this is an isolated incident and they believe they have the person responsible for the crime in custody.

Investigators are expected to release more details Thursday morning.