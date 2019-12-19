BCSO: Suspect brags, shows video of murder scene

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office says two men have been arrested in connection to a murder in Panama City.

Twenty-year-old Jonathan Lozada reportedly had a video on his phone and used it to brag about shooting another man, 20-year-old Justin Reyes, deputies wrote in a news release.

Jonathan Lozada

Deputies say Lozada showed this to his roommate and he was the one who informed the authorities of this video.

According to the release, deputies made contact with Bryce Cowan, who told investigators he had been at a music studio with Jonathan Lozada and Justin Reyes earlier that evening.

Cowan reportedly saw the same video the roommate saw and then picked up Lozada from the scene and took him home.

Cowan then reportedly later told deputies Lozada asked for a ride back to the scene to get the weapon and clean the area but Cowan refused.

Bryce Cowan

The studio, in a residence, was located behind the Taco Bell on 23rd St, across from Frank Nelson Park.

Deputies say a welfare check was made at Reyes’ home and he was found dead with gunshot wounds.

Investigators say they have located stolen items from the studio in Lozada’s residence and Cowan stated he found a laptop in his vehicle that Lozada had stolen and left in the truck.

Cowan disposed of the laptop near a dumpster. It was later recovered.

What is believed to be the murder weapon was recovered near the murder scene.

Lozada of Panama City Beach has been arrested and charged with Homicide.

Cowan was also arrested and charged with Accessory to Homicide and Destroying and Tampering with Evidence.

They were taken to the Bay County Jail.

They both appeared in court this morning. Lozada will be held without bond.

Cowan’s bond was set at $150,000.