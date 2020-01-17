BCSO: Suspect attempts to lure child into home

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Deputies with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Panama City man on Thursday, charging him with luring and enticing a child.

Jan Dempsey, 59, attempted to entice a minor to come into his home on multiple occasions, according to a report from the sheriff’s office.

Dempsey reportedly gave the victim $10 for ‘walking his dog’ even though she did not actually do that, invited her inside so he could give her grapefruit and pickles and bought her a Christmas gift without being asked.

According to the report, the victim told deputies she felt uncomfortable and weird by the acts.

On January 13, 2020, the victim was walking home after getting off the school bus when Dempsey reportedly approached her again.

This time, Dempsey was in his underwear and told the victim he had bubbles inside his home for her, deputies wrote.

Dempsey reportedly then said ‘why don’t you come inside?’ but the victim says she made up a lie to why she could not go inside.

From this incident, the victim told deputies she felt ‘uncomfortable and grossed out’ by Dempsey’s actions.

In their arrest report, deputies also noted Dempsey has an extensive criminal history.

In 1995, Dempsey was charged with lewd and lascivious molestation but later pled to a lesser crime. He was previously charged with exposure of sexual organs, false imprisonment, homicide, carjacking with a firearm, aggravated stalking and other crimes related to domestic violence.

Deputies did not explain the outcome of those charges in their report.

Dempsey was arrested and booked into the Bay County Jail. He is set to appear in court Friday morning.