BCSO: Students sickened by drug-laced gummy bears

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an Friday morning incident at Rutherford High School.

Deputies said two students were sent to the hospital after they were sickened by gummy bears that were laced with a drug. The students told investigators that they got the candy from a third student at their bus stop before they arrived at school.

In a statement to News 13 Bay District officials said, “We are working with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office to investigate an incident this morning at Rutherford High School that resulted in some medical symptoms for impacted students. Students involved were given on-campus care and were transported to an area medical facility. Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation we have no further comment.”

Deputies said no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.