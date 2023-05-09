BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects Tuesday involved in the use of a stolen debit card.

According to a news release by BCSO, a debit card was stolen from a local youth sports organization in March 2023. The card was used at local retail stores in and around Panama City multiple times. The man and two women seen in the video are responsible for the use of the card.

Anyone with any information about the identity or location of these suspects are asked to call the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and speak with Lt. Jeremy Mathis at (850) 248-2102, Crime Stoppers at (850) 785-TIPS, or use the newly released Bay County Sheriff’s Office phone app to provide their information.