BCSO releases more information in a homicide case

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A call for a medical emergency came in around 1:15 Saturday morning but deputies with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office say it quickly turned into a murder case.

Deputies say they responded to the boat ramp on the west side of the Hathaway Bridge to find a man wrapped in a blanket with only an arm and legs visible.

Two witnesses who found the body say they arrived at the ramp around 12:30 and saw the man lying under a blanket but initially didn’t think anything suspicious.

They say after about 45 minutes, they noticed the man hadn’t moved so they approached him to try and wake him up. This is when the witnesses say they called the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

Once arrival, deputies say they removed the blanket and clearly noticed signs of trauma on the face and neck area.

They say they found the man’s wallet in his pocket and were able to identify him as Mark Jankiewicz.

Through investigation, Captain Jason Daffin says they learned who Jankiewicz was with and the vehicle they were driving. A BOLO (be on the lookout) was issued to all agencies in the area.

Later that night, an off duty Panama City Beach Police Officer noticed the truck.

“At that point, we made contact with Kayla Kostick and Emilio Jack,” said Daffin.

The two were arrested after a traffic stop. Through interviews, Daffin says the three were hanging out and ended up at the Hathaway Bridge.

“For whatever reason Mr. Jack decided to get physical with the victim. An attack happened and at that point, he did try to reach for a screwdriver that was in his back pocket,” said Daffin.

Daffin says jack dropped the screwdriver and Kostick picked it up. She then gave it back to Jack. Daffin says Jack used the screwdrivers to inflict the wounds on Jankiewicz.

Daffin says Jankiewicz had puncture wounds on the left side of his neck and in his ear.

Kostick also told deputies where the screwdrivers used in the incident were located. She said Jack threw them in the St. Andrews Bay. Daffin says the dive team was notified and they were able to recover the weapons.

Daffin says Jankiewicz is originally from Pennsylvania and it was him who led the two suspects to Bay County as well. “From my understanding, in the same area as Mr. Jack and Ms. Kostick. He’s (Jankiewicz) been here since the later part of November of 2018 and Ms. Kostick and Mr. Jack have been here approximately a month,” said Daffin.

Daffin says a motive has not been determined.

Kostick is facing charges of Principal to murder.

Jack is facing murder charges.

The two are still awaiting their first appearances in court.