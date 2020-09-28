BCSO: PCB man flew victim from California in child sex case

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach man flew a minor in from California so he could have sex with the victim, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

On September 25, BCSO received a request for assistance from the Los Angeles Police Department regarding a juvenile that had been reported to the LAPD as missing.

Through their investigation, deputies determined the juvenile was in a condo on Carrillon Market Street on Panama City Beach. Investigators found the missing juvenile in the company of Luke Oliver Davis, 20.

During an interview, Davis admitted to purchasing an airline ticket for the juvenile to fly from Los Angeles to Panama City Beach a few days prior to September 25, deputies wrote. Davis also admitted to engaging in sexual acts with the juvenile while at his residence in Carillon Beach over the course of several days, deputies added.

Both individuals stated that they intially began communicating with one another through an online site called Discord months earlier.

Contact was made with the LAPD and the missing juvenile’s parents were notified the child was located. Arrangements were made for the juvenile to be returned to the parents and returned to Los Angeles.

Davis was charged with three counts of lewd or lascivious battery and interference with child custody.