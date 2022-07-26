PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man is accused of sexually abusing a child.

Bay County Sheriff’s deputies said 35-year-old John Michael West would go into the 9-year old vicitm’s bedroom, undress her and fondle her.

The acts allegedly began in January of 2021. During questioning, authorities say West first denied the allegations but eventually admitted to the crimes. He added that he’d been drinking heavily at the time, court records state.

West is charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation.