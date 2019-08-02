BCSO: Man arrested for sexual battery

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man is facing multiple charges after being accused of sexual battery.

Bay County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 36-year-old Jacob Hudson on Thursday after they were called to a home for reports of sexual assault.

Jacob Hudson

Deputies said they contacted the 11-year-old victim’s mother. The victim said Hudson touched her inappropriately several times since Hurricane Michael.

During an interview, the victim stated the actions started sometime after the hurricane and continued until at least July 23.

The police report also states Hudson made the victim perform sexual acts on him.

According to BCSO, the two were living in the same home during the abuse.

Hudson is charged with capital battery on a person less than 12, three counts of lewd or lascivious battery and six counts of lewd or lascivious molestation.