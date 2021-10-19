BCSO: Local man arrested shortly after being released from jail

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local man, who was released from jail Monday afternoon, is back behind bars.

Donald Matthew Morrell, 38, reportedly asked a friend to pick him up from the Bay County jail to run some errands and drop him off at a motel in Callaway.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office said the victim tried to leave after dropping Morrell off at the motel, but he threw her out of the car.

Reports said Morrell got behind the wheel and drug the victim along the pavement for a short time. She was able to free herself, deputies said.

A BCSO deputy spotted Morrell in the car and engaged in a car pursuit. Morrell later fled on foot into a wooded area near Bailey Bridge.

K9 Lycan and his handler located Morrell, and he was taken into custody.

Morrell has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, carjacking and resisting an officer without violence.