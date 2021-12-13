BCSO: 3 arrested after drug bust in Panama City Beach

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office said three people have been arrested after an illegal narcotics investigation.

Larry Eugene Moore, 57, James Stephens Wilson, 60, and Tammy Lee Moore, 55, were arrested by BCSO investigators after reportedly seizing more than a pound of meth and over $10,000 cash.

BCSO said the meth seized by investigators was reportedly intended for distribution in Bay County.

Larry Moore was arrested for tracking over 200 grams of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wilson was arrested for unlawful use of a two-way communication device, tracking over 200 grams of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tammy Moore was arrested for unlawful use of a two-way communication device, tracking over 200 grams of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.