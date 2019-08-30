Bay Fire Chief arrested for domestic violence

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County fire battalion chief is in trouble with the law again.

According to reports from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, on August 26th, Marcus Vigil was arrested for domestic battery by strangulation. According to the report, Vigil and the victim were having an argument about Vigil’s drinking habits while he was supposed to be watching their three month old infant.

In a drunken rage, Vigil grabbed the victim by the neck with both hands and pinned her against the wall.

Vigil was suspended with pay back in May after he was arrested and charged with aggravated battery. You can read that story here.