Bay County Sheriff’s Office looking for a suspect in Panama City Beach

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, they are looking for a burglary suspect in Panama City Beach.

Panama City Beach Police are assisting in the search and say the suspect, Stuart Hallmark, is believed to be in the area of Thomas Drive and Joan Avenue.

Deputies say Hallmark has not been a violent offender in the past.

Deputies say Hallmark ran from law enforcement.

He is described as a white male, approximately 6’0 feet tall and has many tattoos.

Deputies say he was last seen wearing brown shorts with no shoes or shirt. According to police, Hallmark stole a bike from a residence on North Lagoon, but may have abandoned it.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, call BCSO at (850)747-4700.