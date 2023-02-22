Bay County, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man will serve four life sentences after being found guilty of 15 sex charges against a child.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, Jacob Lee Hudson, 40, was found guilty Tuesday of 4 counts of sexual battery on a child under the age of 12, 10 counts of lewd or lascivious molestation, and 1 count of lewd or lascivious conduct.

Circuit Judge Shonna Young Gay gave Hudson life in prison on each of the sexual battery charges and then 25 years in prison on each of the Lewd or Lascivious Molestation charges.

The 4 life sentences are to be served consecutively, while the remaining charges will be served concurrently with the first life sentence.

Hudson had previously been sentenced to 7 years in prison for 2004 lewd and lascivious conduct.