Bay County man found guilty of sexual battery

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A jury has found a Bay County man guilty of sexual battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery.

Evidence produced at trial revealed that the victim, who did cleaning work for Adolfo Ramirez, was grabbed at knife point and sexually battered while she was at the Ramirez’s residence to do his laundry.

The victim was bitten and cut with the knife during the sexual battery. She was able to fight Ramirez off and run out of the home. DNA and physical evidence recovered from the victim and crime scene supported the victim’s account of the sexual battery.

Ramirez is set to be sentenced on April 14 and faces life in prison and registration as a sexual offender.