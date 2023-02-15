Bay County, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man is charged with striking, and neglecting an elderly woman in his care.

James Deason, 71, was arrested Tuesday after the victim provided a sworn statement to law enforcement, Bay County Sheriff’s deputies wrote in an arrest affidavit.

The victim stated that Deason struck her left hip bone area with his fist while she was sitting in her bed, the affidavit states. Moments later, the victim fell on the way to the bathroom, took a hard fall, and began to bleed uncontrollably from her face and nose. When the victim called to Deason for help, he refused to render aid or call an ambulance, telling her to “just die,” they added.

The victim continued to bleed out on the bathroom floor for hours until she managed to contact a family member to be taken to the hospital, deputies wrote.

Deason is charged with aggravated battery on a person 65 years of age or older, and abuse, aggravated abuse, and neglect of an elderly person or disabled adult.