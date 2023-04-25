BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man was arrested and charged with sexually abusing a juvenile Monday.

According to an arrest affidavit by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, a forensic interview was conducted with the juvenile victim where they explained where the two incidents occurred and what happened.

Ricky Lee Richardson, 48, was arrested and charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious battery.

Richardson disclosed during a post-Miranda interview that he is HIV positive.

His bond has not yet been set.