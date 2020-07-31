Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Bay County man arrested for sexual battery of a minor

Crime
Posted: / Updated:
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man is behind bars after an investigation into allegations that he sexually battered a child under the age of 12.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office says a family member of the victim noticed changes in the child and spoke to her about it. The victim then revealed incidents of sexual abuse by Ashden Pippins, 24.

The family member confronted Pippins, who reportedly admitted to the encounter.

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies found Pippins Thursday morning and after an interview, he was taken into custody, arrested, and charged with sexual battery on a child.

