Bay County man arrested after stabbing

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A man is recovering after reportedly being stabbed on Sunday.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office said a man showed up at the victim’s home uninvited and asked to use his trailer.

Reports said the victim was then hit on the head with a wrench and stabbed by the suspect.

The suspect, who the victim reportedly only knew as “Richard,” ran away but was found by deputies, according to the BCSO.

After a foot pursuit, the suspect was arrested. He was identified as 27-year-old Richard Villanueva from Panama City Beach.

Villanueva was charged with two counts of aggravated battery.

The BCSO said the victim was taken to a local hospital.