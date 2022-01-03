Bay County man arrested after stabbing

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A man is recovering after reportedly being stabbed on Sunday.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office said a man showed up at the victim’s home uninvited and asked to use his trailer.

Reports said the victim was then hit on the head with a wrench and stabbed by the suspect.

The suspect, who the victim reportedly only knew as “Richard,” ran away but was found by deputies, according to the BCSO.

After a foot pursuit, the suspect was arrested. He was identified as 27-year-old Richard Villanueva from Panama City Beach.

Villanueva was charged with two counts of aggravated battery.

The BCSO said the victim was taken to a local hospital.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

DeFuniakSprings Snow

Freeport Snow from News 13 viewer Chrissy Lessner

Paxton Snow from News 13 viewer Miranda Smith

Gulf Power officially becomes FPL here's what changes customers can expect to see

Panhandle Weather Forecast: 1/3/22

More Local News

Don't Miss