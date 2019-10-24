Bay County jury convicts man on lewd or lascivious charges

Breaking News
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County jury has convicted a local man on three counts of lewd or lascivious molestation, three counts of possession or control of a material including sexual conduct of a child, and three counts of promoting sexual performance by a child. 

Evidence presented in court proved that William Lacy III had nude pictures of the victim covered in glow in the dark paint on his cell phone and Bay County Sheriff’s Office Investigators say Lacy admitted he would get sexually excited when the victim would sit on his lap.  He also told investigators that he had painted the child, took nude photographs of her and inserted his finger into her vagina on two occasions.

His sentencing is scheduled for December 3, 2019 and is facing the possibility of life in prison and being designated a sexual predator.

