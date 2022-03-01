BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — It took a Bay County jury just 42 minutes to find a local man guilty of attempted murder.

Adriane Joseph Melanson, 22, reportedly forced his way into a home on Spring Avenue in Panama City on April 18, 2020.

Witnesses said Melanson believed a man staying at the home had stolen drugs from him.

The two men began wrestling around on the floor, then Melanson fired several shots as he fled the scene.

The victim was reportedly not hurt.

Jurors convicted Melanson of attempted felony murder, burglary with the discharge of a firearm and shooting into a building.

Sentencing is set for March 15.