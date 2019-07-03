Bank Robbery in Panama City Beach

First National Bank of Northwest Florida on Middle Beach Road is where a bank robbery occurred around 9:30 Wednesday morning.



30 year old Kevin Ross Masa, whose listed address is in Punta Gorda, Florida, handed a note to a teller demanding money.



He was seen leaving the bank with an unspecified amount of money and was last seen heading northbound towards Hutchinson Boulevard and toward Lyndell Lane.



Again he did not appear to have a weapon, and no one was injured. We reached out but the bank has no comment at this time.



Masa hasn’t been located yet but a warrant is out for his arrest. If you any information please call Panama City Beach Police at 850-233-5000 or CrimeStoppers at (850) 785-TIPS.

