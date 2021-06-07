Baldwin County deputy dies after swimmer distress call

UPDATE 6/7/21 5:15 am: Baldwin County’s Sheriff says the second deputy pulled from the water Sunday will recover. Hoss Mack says Deputy Sydney Wentworth was released from the hospital late last night. He said she is going to be fine.

Deputy Sydney Wentworth

UPDATE(6/6/21 10:05 PM) — The name of the BCSO deputy has been released as Deputy William “Bill” Smith.

Deputy Smith served for seven years with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. Smith was a retired firefighter and formerly a deputy in Northern Alabama.

UPDATE(6/6/21 8:28 PM) — Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office confirms a deputy has died after rescuing swimmers from a swimmer distress call.

BCSO says one swimmer, one rescuer, and one swimmer are currently at the hospital.