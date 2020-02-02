Authorities investigate Saturday night stabbing

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Authorities are trying to figure out what happened Saturday night before one man was stabbed.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office and Springfield Police department responded to a home on Lane Road near Transmitter Road Saturday evening around 8:30.

Deputies are saying the stabbing initially happened on Tyndall Parkway near Cherry Street inside of a vehicle.

Once on the scene, authorities found one male suffering from a single stab wound.

He was taken to Bay Medical for treatment and is expected to be okay.

The person responsible for the act is reportedly still on the loose.

A description of the possible suspect or identity has not been released at this time.

