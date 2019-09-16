Attempted murder suspect heads to trial

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man is facing a jury this week who will determine if he is guilty of attempted second-degree murder.

Jeremy Javon Lee, 28, is accused of entering an apartment on Flower Avenue, pulling out a gun and shooting a male in the chest.

Jeremy Javon Lee

The police report from Panama City Police says the victim survived.

Police say the victim was the ex-boyfriend of Lee’s niece.

Lee was charged with attempted murder and on Monday, jury selection for the trial began.

The trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday morning and last two days.