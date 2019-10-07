LIVE NOW /
Attempted murder suspect headed to trial

Crime

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 17-year-old Panama City teen charged with attempted murder now knows when he’ll face a jury trial.

Isaiah Pierre is accused of shooting another teen in the neck at Oakland Terrace Park on August 9.

Isaiah Pierre

Police said Pierre and the victim got into an argument and then Pierre retrieved a semi-automatic gun out of his backpack and used it to shoot the victim.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and treated for his injuries.

Pierre was waived to adult court at the end of August.

He appeared in court on Monday morning. His jury trial was set for January 21, 2020.

