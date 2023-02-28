ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — An Atmore business owner whose child died after being left inside of a car has been arrested and charged with reckless murder, according to a release from the Atmore Police Department.

According to the release, officers with APD were called to the Atmore Community Hospital around 4:30 Monday afternoon after a child was brought in after it had been left in a car for several hours. The 2-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital later.

When officers arrived at the hospital they found out that the child was supposed to be dropped off at daycare that morning but was never dropped off. The father, 51-year-old Shaun Rounsavall, went to the daycare Monday afternoon to pick the child up but the father was told that the child was never dropped off that morning. Rounsavall found the child in the backseat of his car and rushed to the hospital.

Rounsavall was arrested and charged with reckless murder. He was taken to Escambia County (Ala.) Detention Center.