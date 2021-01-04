Armed child abduction and battery leads to two arrests

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Around 8 am on Sunday morning, Florida Highway Patrol arrested 29-year-old male, Stassie Greer and 32-year-old female, Sade Jackson, after an incident on Front Beach Road.

According to reports, Greer and Jackson entered a motel room where Greer’s ex-girlfriend was staying. An argument began over a child that Greer and the victim have in common. 

Greer then began to hit the victim. After the victim attempted to leave, Greer flashed her a gun, took her phone and their 5 month old little girl with them and fled in a Sedan.

Officials began the search for Jackson and Greer, as well as the young child–after the vehicle sped away from the scene. They were later found in Chipley at a convenience store. The child was unharmed.

Jackson is charged with Armed Robbery, Principal to Aggravated Assault and Principal to Interference with Child Custody.

Greer is charged with for Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Interference with Child Custody and Domestic Battery.

This investigation is still ongoing and further charges are pending for these individuals.

