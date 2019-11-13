Appeals court upholds Mary Rice murder conviction

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Mary Rice’s appeal was denied. The First District of Appeal affirmed her conviction.

Sentenced to life in prison, Rice was convicted on September 28, 2018 for First Degree Murder and Accessory After the Fact to First-Degree Murder.

Rice and William “Billy” Boyette went on a multi-state crime spree, committing robberies, and leaving four women dead in their midst.

The crime spree came to an end at a hotel in West Point, Georgia where Boyette was discovered dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, while Rice surrendered to authorities.

Although the investigation did not prove she shot anyone, her participation was still accounted for in this deadly crime spree.

LATEST STORIES: