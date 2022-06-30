PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach police said they’ve arrested another Alabama resident responsible for the March riot along Front Beach Road.

They said 18-year-old Jamicah Jarkendrion Bailey of Greenville, Ala. was part of a group that trashed the Walmart store on Front Beach Road on March 23.

Police said Bailey was in the store for more than an hour, using his cell phone to record video of others raking merchandise off of store shelves and intimidating customers.

Law enforcement also said they were able to identify most of the people they’ve arrested through the video suspects filmed themselves.

Bailey was charged with inciting or encouraging a riot.