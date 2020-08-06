Animal abuse complaint leads Holmes County Sheriff’s Office deputies to discover $500,000 in stolen property

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An anonymous report of animal neglect in Holmes County led to the rescue of several dogs, as well as more than $500,000 in stolen property being recovered on Wednesday.

Deputies said they responded to a residence off of Highway 177-A after a call about dogs being locked inside a horse trailer on the property without access to food or water. Once on scene, deputies said they found six Rottweilers inside two stock trailers with no food or water.

Deputies also said they observed at least eight utility trailers, boats, two tractors, and other equipment, with a total value exceeding $500,000.

According to authorities, an investigation revealed the property to be stolen from Holmes and surrounding counties, as well as from far away as Mobile, Alabama, and the state of Indiana.

Investigators are looking for two people in connection with the theft and animal abuse, Anthony D. Rayburn, 57, and Carla S. Vance, 57, both last known to be in Tennessee.