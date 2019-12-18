Altha man arrested after police say he hosted cage fighting events

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An Altha man is behind bars after Jackson County deputies say he hosted, organized, planned, advertised and sponsored unsanctioned cage fighting.

Thirty-five-year-old Jose Luis Jorge was arrested Tuesday after deputies learned of an event held on his property at the intersection of Highway 77 and Lovewood Road in Graceville.

Deputies say evidence, including line-ups for the fight, was gathered from social media sites. Additionally, a caged composed of what appeared to be dog kennel panels could be observed on the property along with other boxing type paraphernalia behind chained and locked gates.

The release also says the event was held in violation of Jackson County Code of Ordinance Section 74-522-Title Temporary Permit required, which requires the sponsor of the event to meet a multitude of health and safety standards, as well as obtain insurance for incidents that may possibly occur.

In December, investigators learned that Jorge was anticipating another caged fighting event to take place on December 28, 2019.

The Florida Boxing Commission confirmed that no flights had been sanctioned in the Jackson County area for November 16, 2019, and that no fights had been sanctioned for the entire state have been sanctioned as of the date of this release.

The fighters scheduled to fight in the two events are also eligible for prosecution under the above-mentioned statute. 12 of the 13 fighters have been identified and will be prosecuted as well. The fighters along with Jorge also face fines and fees from the county as well as from the Florida Boxing Commission.

Jorge is charged with two counts promoting or sponsoring a prohibited pugilistic exhibition.