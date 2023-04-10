ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama State Trooper who was shot during a car chase in Escambia County Sunday night has been identified.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has not officially released the name of the trooper. However, multiple sources confirmed to WKRG News 5 the identity of the trooper as Jeremy Alford.

A release from ALEA said the trooper attempted to pull over a car in Conecuh County, Ala. when the driver refused to stop. The chase started around 6:30 p.m. Sunday on I-65. The chase ended in Escambia County near Highway 41 and Emmons Road when the car left the road.

The shooting occurred after the car left the road. The ALEA release said one person was killed and two others in the car were injured. The trooper was also hit by gunfire. ALEA is continuing to investigate the chase and shooting.