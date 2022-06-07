PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — An Alabama man was charged after allegedly trying to sexually solicit a teenager on a social media platform.

Panama City Beach police said 29-year-old Matthew Presgraves messaged a 14-year-old girl on the website Skip the Games.

Presgraves allegedly began to text the girl and said he wanted a “friend with benefits.” He later wanted to meet up with the child and asked if she did drugs.

He also texted sexually explicit messages to the girl, according to police.

Panama City Beach police arrested Presgraves, and he was charged with soliciting a minor for unlawful sexual conduct and the unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

He was booked into the Bay County Jail on Monday.