Alabama man arrested in Pier Park shooting incident

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — An Alabama man is in jail after a shooting incident in Panama City Beach.

Panama City Beach Police say around 6:30 p.m. two people got into an altercation in the parking lot behind Buffalo Wild Wings at Pier Park, then shots were fired.

Officers found the suspected gunman, 29-year old Leon Marquis Patton of Ozark, Alabama.

They arrested Patton near the Grand Theatre and he is facing a number of firearms charges, including carrying a concealed weapon, discharging a firearm in public, and using a firearm while intoxicated.

He’s due in court Friday for a bond hearing.

No one was hurt in the incident.