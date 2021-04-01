Additional arrest made in Southport shooting

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — There are new details from Wednesday’s murder in Southport. Bay County officials have arrested another person in their investigation as an accessory to the homicide.

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jeremiah Beazley, 44, on Wednesday after Bryan Anderson, 44, was found dead from a gunshot to the chest.

Deputies say in a post-Miranda interview, Beazley admitted he was concerned Anderson was going for a knife when Beazley pulled out the gun which led to a struggle and the gun being fired.

On Thursday, investigators arrested Beazley’s girlfriend, Kim Whaley, 40, for allegedly dropping Beazley off at a local park after the shooting. She now faces a charge of accessory to homicide.