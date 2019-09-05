Accused Pensacola sex trafficker faces detention hearing

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — A Pensacola man is facing federal charges for human trafficking in multiple states.

According to court documents, 41-year-old massage parlor owner David Williams was arrested last month for using interstate facilities for the purposes of racketeering, money laundering conspiracy, and the harboring of illegal aliens.

The investigation began in 2017 when investigators sent a confidential informant into a massage business on Beck Avenue in Bay County. Once inside, an Asian woman offered to perform sexual acts on the informant for more money.

A detention hearing for Williams has been set for tomorrow at the United States courthouse in Pensacola.