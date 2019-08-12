A year on the run: shooting suspect now in custody

BAY COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting suspect was on the run from authorities from almost a year after deputies say he shot and killed another man.

On August 18, 2018, 24-year-old Jacorien Thomas reportedly shot and killed Demetrius Traylor.

Deputies with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office say they responded to 5824 Cherry Street in Callaway on that day and found Traylor dead from one gunshot wound.

Through investigation, Captain Jason Daffin with BCSO says they were able to determine Thomas as the suspect.

Thomas though fled the scene and was on the run.

Daffin says they started a manhunt, following up on every lead possible to find the suspect.

“You get somebody like this that took the life of another human being and that family wanting closure and knowing the person is still out there and still at large so we do everything, we run down every lead that we get,” Daffin said.

He says one tip led them to Polk County. After contacting the sheriff’s office there, the Lakeland Police were able to locate Thomas and take him into custody.

Daffin said, “It doesn’t matter if it stems to other states. In prior cases, we’ve done the same thing. I mean, we will travel and communicate with whoever we have to to get the end result and unfortunately, this took longer than normal but it’s not something that ever went away in the last year. It’s been something that’s been on everybody’s mind.”

Thomas was extradited back to Bay County on August 9, 2019.

He is now in custody at the Bay County Jail.

Thomas is facing charges of manslaughter and a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

The investigation is ongoing.