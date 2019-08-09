3 arrested after children found alone outside

27-year-old Jasmin O’Shea (Provided Photo/Bay County Sheriff’s Office)

25-year-old Renaldo Williams (Provided Photo/Bay County Sheriff’s Office)

25-year-old Brittany Harkins (Provided Photo/Bay County Sheriff’s Office)

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people Wednesday after four children were found alone outside and adults in the home admitted to being on meth.

A neighbor saw the children outside in the rain by themselves on Terrell Street. The neighbor took them to their home, and deputies say 27-year-old Jasmin O’Shea answered the door and was acting strangely. She answered the door holding a baby and appeared to be under the influence of a drug.

Deputies say O’Shea gave the neighbor no explanation as to why the children were outside and shut the door, locking the children and the neighbor outside their home.

Deputies then responded to the home and found O’Shea and 25-year-old Renaldo Williams inside the house, which was, according to deputies, “filthy and unfit for children.”

O’Shea and Williams admitted to deputies they used meth and were still under the influence.

DCF removed all five children from the home.

O’Shea and Williams have been charged with five counts of child abuse each. 25-year-old Brittany Harkins, who also lived in the home, has been charged with five counts of child neglect as well.