27 years later: The case of Pamela Ray’s disappearance continues

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — After 27 years, police continue to investigate the disappearance of Pamela Ray.

Just this week, the Illinois state police searched a farm for remains.

On August 12, 1992, Ray and her two children traveled from Georgia to Panama City Beach for a weekend trip before school started.

“All I remember is getting a call and them saying that we have reason to believe that your sister is missing,” said Rhonda Bishop, Ray’s sister.

From that day, authorities and the family started a search, never thinking they would still be searching more than two decades later. “She went down there to check into a hotel and it’s like she just vanished from there and our lives forever changed at that moment.”

In 1999, a known killer, Mark Riebe confessed to killing Ray but later recanted. Bishop says she believes Riebe is responsible for her sister’s disappearance and death. “We’ve just collected so much stuff that puts Mark right there at the scene of the crime with his wife.”

Bishop says the Illinois farm from this week’s search belonged to his wife’s sister. She says Riebe’s daughter, Jelena, told her she remembered going to the area years ago. “I looked it up and it was exactly what she described to me so I have a feeling that at some point in time, there probably was stuff there,” said Bishop.

Investigators say nothing was found on the grounds during the extensive search.

Bishop says though, she’s not going to stop until she and her family get all the answers they need. “Over the last three months, all these pieces to this puzzle are coming and fitting together and I’m going to bring my sister home.”

Riebe is currently serving a life sentence at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility in Milton, Florida for a 1989 murder he was found guilty of.