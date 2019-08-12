2017 shooting suspect heads to trial

PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — On April 9, 2017, a local woman almost lost her life after being shot five times.

According to the Parker Police Department, Larry DeAnthony Sims went into his ex-girlfriend’s home on Highway 22 without permission and pointed a gun at the woman.

Larry Sims

Courtesy: Bay County Jail

Police say Sims made verbal threats to her and stated he would kill her and her boyfriend who was also inside the home.

Sims reportedly shot the victim five times during the incident.

Sims has felony convictions in Georgia and Florida.

Jury selection for the case started on Monday.

Honorable Dustin Stephenson is presiding over the case. During selection, he first explained to the potential jurors what type of case they are dealing with.

“Attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, attempted first-degree felony murder with a firearm, armed burglary with an assault or battery with a firearm and attempted second-degree murder with a firearm. Those are the nature of the allegations the state has brought against Mr. Sims,” Stephenson said.

The trial is scheduled to begin on Thursday morning.