ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Three people were arrested by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and charged with multiple narcotics crimes after more than 1,000 grams of meth, crack cocaine, marijuana and fentanyl were found in a hotel room.

Marcus Shaun Williams, Whitney Bailey, and Colton Sims were taken into custody after an execution of a search warrant on a hotel room on Barrancas Avenue Wednesday, May 4.

Williams was out on bond for “multiple narcotic trafficking charges related” related to the Operation Blue Christmas arrests.

The following was located in the search:

31.17 grams of methamphetamine

339.6 grams of crack cocaine

424.6 grams of marijuana

323.4 grams of fentanyl

a stolen firearm

The three were charged with the following: