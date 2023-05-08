ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Three people were arrested by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and charged with multiple narcotics crimes after more than 1,000 grams of meth, crack cocaine, marijuana and fentanyl were found in a hotel room.
Marcus Shaun Williams, Whitney Bailey, and Colton Sims were taken into custody after an execution of a search warrant on a hotel room on Barrancas Avenue Wednesday, May 4.
Williams was out on bond for “multiple narcotic trafficking charges related” related to the Operation Blue Christmas arrests.
The following was located in the search:
- 31.17 grams of methamphetamine
- 339.6 grams of crack cocaine
- 424.6 grams of marijuana
- 323.4 grams of fentanyl
- a stolen firearm
The three were charged with the following:
- possession of marijuana with the intent to sell
- manufacture and or deliver
- possession of marijuana
- possession of methamphetamine
- possession of fentanyl
- possession of a controlled substance without a prescription
- trafficking in methamphetamine
- trafficking in cocaine
- trafficking in fentanyl