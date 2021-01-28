Woman charged with grand theft after writing forged checks

Crime News Release
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department began an investigation in November 2020 after an elderly victim noticed discrepancies in their bank account. Investigators obtained subpoenas for financial documents and account information.

During their investigation, detectives determined that 37-year-old Tiffany Prater had obtained a checkbook belonging to the victim. Over the course of several months, Prater had deposited more than $1,000 into her own account by writing at least five of the victim’s checks to herself and depositing them.

Arrest warrants were issued for Prater on January 19th, she was located on January 27th and placed under arrest. Prater is charged with five counts of uttering a forged check, grand theft, and violation of probation.

