HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Holmes County Sheriff’s Office deputiese responded Thursday to a home in Westville in response to a complaint of drug activity.

Deputies made contact with the occupant of the home, Megan Gleaton, who gave concent to search. Inside Gleaton’s bedroom, deputies located two glass pipes loaded with methamphetamine, along with marijuana grinder and baggies.

Gleaton was arrested and is being charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphenalia.