Washington County man arrested on warrant and drug chagers

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Buckhorn, FL man is behind bars on warrant and drug charges.

Christopher Kevin Corbin, 48

On October 10, 2021, Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s office responded to a Buckhorn Blvd. residence in an attempt to serve an arrest warrant on an individual. While in the area, deputies made contact with another individual identified as, 48-year-old, Christopher Kevin Corbin. Corbin had an active child support warrant for his arrest. Corbin was found to be in possession of approximately one-half ounce of methamphetamine along with drug paraphernalia and over $5400 dollars cash on his person.

Corbin was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail. If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact us anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.